‘US, India Share Historic Bond’: Marco Rubio Extends Greetings On 77th Republic Day

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday extended his greetings to India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. In a press statement, he said that the United States and India share "a historic bond" and that the two countries are working closely on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies.

In an official press statement, he said there is a "multi-layer" engagement between the two countries through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), and claimed that the India-US relationship has delivered real results for both countries and for the Indo-Pacific region.

In the end, the US Secretary of State said that he is looking forward to "working together" to advance on the "shared objectives" in the year ahead.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) also extended greetings on the occasion of Republic Day and said that the US "joins the people of India" in celebrating the country's adoption of the Constitution.

In its official X post, the Bureau also stated that it is "looking forward" to seeing what the "world's two largest and vibrant democracies" will achieve together in the year ahead.

The X post stated, " Happy Republic Day, India! The U.S. joins the people of India celebrating your country's adoption of the Constitution and we look forward to seeing what the world's two largest and vibrant democracies will achieve together in the year ahead."

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a US congressional delegation and held wide-ranging discussions on several aspects of bilateral ties, the Indo-Pacific, and the conflict in Ukraine. He highlighted the interactions as an important aspect of the relationship between New Delhi and Washington.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared that he interacted with US Reps Mike Rogers of Alabama, Adam Smith of Washington state, and Jimmy Patronis of Florida, as well as the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

In a post on X, Ambassador Gor called the meeting "productive" and said it would gave boost to India-US ties for stronger security, expanded trade and cooperation on critical technologies.

He wrote on X, “Just wrapped a productive meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith, and @JimmyPatronis on ways to strengthen U.S.-India partnership for stronger security, expanded trade, and cooperation on critical technologies.”

This comes amid a series of sustained high-level interactions between New Delhi and Washington.

Earlier on January 19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Senator Steve Daines and the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and had a "productive exchange" on the bilateral relationship.

"Delighted to again meet my good friends US Senator @SteveDaines and the US Ambassador to India @SergioGor. Had a productive exchange of views on our bilateral relationship," Piyush Goyal posted on X.

On January 18, EAM met US Senator Steve Daines."A pleasure meeting Senator @SteveDaines this morning in Delhi. A wide-ranging and open discussion on our bilateral relationship and its strategic significance," Jaishankar said.

After concluding his visit to Mumbai on January 18, Ambassador Gor highlighted the growing partnership between India and the United States across trade, technology, education, energy and resilient supply chains.

On January 13, MEA provided details of the first conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation and energy, and also exchanged perspectives on regional developments.