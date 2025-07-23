French President Sues US Podcaster For Saying First Lady Was Born Male

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron have filed a defamation lawsuit in the United States against podcaster Candace Owens, accusing her of spreading false and malicious claims that Brigitte was “in fact a man.”

Filed in Delaware Superior Court where Owens’ media company is incorporated, the 218-page suit alleges a sustained campaign of “global humiliation” and “relentless bullying” by Owens aimed at boosting her podcast’s reach and catering to her “frenzied” online following.

The Macrons’ legal team, led by high-profile attorney Tom Clare, described the content of Owens’ allegations as “vile fabrications,” including the false assertion that Brigitte Macron was born as Jean-Michel Trogneux, the name of her elder brother.

“Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications,” the complaint stated. “It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust.”

The lawsuit follows Owens’ repeated public claims, including a 2024 post on X in which she declared, “I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.”

While Macron’s office has refrained from commenting on the matter, Owens has yet to issue a formal response. A representative for the podcaster said she would address the matter on her show later today.

Though it is rare for world leaders to pursue defamation cases internationally, legal experts say the lawsuit underscores the growing concern about misinformation amplified by social media and podcasting platforms.

Last year, Brigitte Macron was awarded £6,750 in a defamation case after two commentators falsely alleged she was a transgender woman. Despite the ruling, Amandine Roy, 53, and blogger Natacha Rey, 49, were acquitted by the Paris Appeal Court, which determined their right to make such claims was protected.