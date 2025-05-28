French Surgeon Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Hundreds of Children

This courtroom sketch by Valentin Pasquier shows Joel Le Scouarnec, now 74, sitting in courtroom and accused of raping or abusing 299 people, mostly child patients. | Image: AP

Joel Le Scouarnec, a former surgeon in France, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing nearly 300 patients, mostly children, between 1989 and 2014. During the court hearing, Le Scouarnec stood quietly dressed in black as Judge Aude Burési announced the verdict.

The judge highlighted the severity of the crimes, pointing out that Le Scouarnec had deliberately chosen vulnerable victims, many of whom were unwell, sedated, or waking up after surgery. The 74-year-old doctor had already been serving a 15-year sentence from a 2020 conviction for raping and assaulting four children, including two of his own nieces.

Trial Reveals Deep Trauma

Le Scouarnec’s trial, which began in Brittany in late February, involved testimony from dozens of victims who described how the abuse affected their lives. In March, in a private session, the former surgeon confessed to abusing all 299 victims. Many assaults occurred while the patients were under anesthesia or just waking from operations, leaving many unaware of what had happened to them.

He kept detailed diaries describing his crimes, which helped police identify and reach out to victims who had no memory of the abuse at the time.

A Moment of Admission

In his final statement to the court, Le Scouarnec said, “I can no longer look at myself the same way because I am a paedophile and a child rapist.” He acknowledged the suffering he caused, adding, “Many things have been said. I don't necessarily remember everything now. It will no doubt come back to me when I'm in my cell, but what I've witnessed [in court] is the suffering for which I am responsible.”

He also stated that he did not expect any leniency.

Lives Shattered, Some Lost

Le Scouarnec accepted responsibility for the deaths of two victims who took their own lives, deeply affected by the trauma of abuse. One victim, Mathias Vinet, died four years ago. His grandparents described his “descent into hell” after police informed him that his name was found in one of Le Scouarnec’s diaries.

Public Outrage and Calls for Change

The trial has stirred anger over how Le Scouarnec managed to continue abusing children for over 15 years, despite being convicted in 2005 for downloading illegal paedophile material. Many question how he was allowed to keep treating children after that conviction.

The Victims of Joel Le Scouarnec Collective criticized the trial’s limited impact, saying, “No lesson has been drawn from this, neither from the medical world nor from politicians.” Ahead of the verdict, several victims held a protest outside the courthouse.

Catherine, mother of one victim, said, “It's a pity but my hope is that now our message can be passed on. Not for the generation that has been hurt but for my grandchildren.” She also expressed hope that institutions would “react.”

Victims React to Le Scouarnec’s Attitude

Many victims found Le Scouarnec’s behavior during the trial cold and insincere. Louis-Marie, 35, said “his words are always the same, in the same tone, I don't see any sincerity in them. The only thing I hope is that he doesn't do any more harm to society... that he stays locked up,” as per a report from the BBC.