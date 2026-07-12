Fresh Explosions Rock Iran As US Continues Its 'Counter-Attack', Tehran Claims Hormuz Is Shut

Tehran: The United States of America (USA) on Sunday launched strikes on Iran in retaliation to the latter's alleged attack on civilian mariners and commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to US attack, Iran attacked countries in the Middle East including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman.

Dramatic Visuals From Qeshm After US Strike

Kuwait Oil Platform Hit In 'Aggressive Attack'

The Ministry of Defence of Kuwait stated that three northern land border centers in the country were subjected to a "criminal aggressive attack", resulting in material damage.

Further, it stated that one of the offshore drilling platforms affiliated with the Kuwait Oil Company in Kuwaiti territorial waters was also targeted by a hostile drone, resulting in material damage and the injury of one worker, who is receiving the necessary medical care.

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The General Staff of the Army of Kuwait affirmed the continued readiness of the armed forces and their adoption of all necessary measures and precautions to maintain the security of the country and the safety of its territories.

Meanwhile, Iran's Army said that it launched attack on ammunition depot, and radar site of the US “terrorist army” in Kuwait with its suicide drones in response to America's “aggression” in Iran.

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Is Strait Of Hormuz Open Or Shut?

The US has stressed that the Strait of Hormuz is open. This comes despite Tehran's announcement that the crucial waterway is closed amidst fresh attacks in the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the Strait is closed "until further notice" and until "the end of U.S. interference in this region".

US-Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”

After months of war, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 17, to end the war and restore smooth passage at the Strait of Hormuz. However, shortly after the the signing of the MoU, violations of ceasefire was reported, with Iran allegedly attacking commercial ships in Hormuz and US launching counter-attacks on the Middle Eastern country.