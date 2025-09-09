Fresh Protests Rock Nepal: Curfew Reimposed In Kathmandu After Deadly Clashes Leave 19 Dead

Nepal GenZ Protest Latest News: Kathmandu witnessed fresh protests on Tuesday morning, just hours after the Nepal government lifted restrictions following a day of deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 250 others injured in Monday’s violence, which has become one of the deadliest crackdowns on civilian protests in the country in recent years, according to local media reports.

Anger Against Government

The protests are being driven by anger against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government, which demonstrators accuse of being authoritarian. Despite the lifting of a week-long ban on social media sites on Monday night, protesters returned to the streets in Kathmandu and other cities.

In response, the Kathmandu District Administration Office quickly reimposed an indefinite curfew in the Ring Road area starting at 8:30 am Tuesday, just three hours after an earlier order had expired.

Clashes and Violence on Monday

Protesters were seen blocking roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in areas such as Kalanki, the Kathmandu Post reported.

On Monday, security forces had opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari, leaving many dead and hundreds injured. Videos and images from the capital showed chaos, with security personnel using tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds.

Voices from the Streets

A protester told ANI that students were at the forefront of the demonstrations. “Yesterday, many students were killed and the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, should leave the nation... Students should continue to raise their voice,” he said.

Retired Nepal Army Colonel Madhav Sundar Khadga, who lost contact with his son during Monday’s protests, expressed anguish at the government’s actions. “I was also working on the mega campaign against corruption for six months. My son was with me yesterday... I was in a different area near my home. I called him up three times, he did not receive the call. After 4 pm, the phone was switched off. Then I came here... I came to the Police but they hit me... I want the President to dissolve this Government,” Khadga said.

Government’s Response

The government of Nepal confirmed the death toll of 19 and said more than 250 people were injured during the protests. The clashes broke out after demonstrators defied restrictions and opposed the social media ban imposed last week.

The ban was placed on platforms that failed to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, sparking widespread anger.

Following an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday evening, Prime Minister Oli announced that the ban had been lifted, but blamed “infiltration by various vested interest groups” for the violence.

He also promised to set up a panel to investigate the unrest and said the government would provide financial relief to victims’ families along with free treatment for the injured.

India Reacts with Concern

India reacted to the developments with concern. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a statement expressing deep sadness over the loss of lives.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured,” the statement read.

“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," the statement said.

We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities,” it added.