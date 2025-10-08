Fresh Videos Show More Indians Trapped In Russia’s War; Families Plead For Rescue As Men Say They Were ‘Lured with Job Offers’

The trapped men plead for help in the fresh video, claiming they are treated very badly and are not given food and water. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Fresh videos circulating on social media have revealed the plight of more Indian nationals trapped in Russia’s war against Ukraine, with the men claiming they were deceived with job offers and later forced into combat. The men, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, allege that they were taken to Russian military camps after arriving in the country on student visas in July this year.

In one of the videos, a young man identifying himself as Sumit Sharma pleads for help, saying: “We are nine boys here. We are being treated very badly. They don’t give us food or water. They lured us with job offers and brought us here to fight for Russia. We didn’t know they would recruit us in the army. Please help us as much as you can.”

The men say they were pressured into signing contracts in Russian that they did not understand. After being sent to training camps, four of them were reportedly deployed to the frontline, while three remain held in the camp under dire conditions.

Another individual in the clip can be heard saying, “They brought us here for work and now they don’t give us food or water. We have lost a lot of people. We have been trapped.”

According to official sources, at least 16 Indians are currently stuck in Russia under similar circumstances. Several of them are reportedly facing cases registered by Russian authorities, which has complicated repatriation efforts.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has acknowledged the situation, confirming that India is in touch with Kremlin officials. “We are aware of the reports and are trying to find a way to bring them back home. The presence of legal cases against some of them in Russia has made the issue more complex,” a senior MEA official said.

This is the latest in a string of such incidents involving Indians allegedly tricked into joining Russia’s war effort.

On Tuesday, videos of a 22-year-old Indian student from Gujarat's Morbi district, identified as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, surfaced where he claimed that he had been captured by Ukrainian troops while he was fighting on behalf of Russia. He said he had come to Russia to pursue his studies, but was sentenced to seven years in prison on drug-related charges.

As per reports, the desperate student signed a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry to avoid further punishment, hoping to escape once deployed to the front.

According to the Ukrainian military, Majoti spent 16 days at a training area, where he was taught only how to shoot an assault rifle and throw grenades. On October 1, he was sent on his first combat mission, where he spent three days. However, after a conflict with his commander, Majoti ran away and surrendered to Ukrainian troops.

In a video statement, Majoti expressed his desperation, saying, "I don't want to go back to Russia. There's no truth there. I'd rather serve time in prison here. And if possible, please send me home to India."

Indian authorities are now reportedly working with Russian officials to verify the identities of those featured in the new videos and to determine the safest route for their return. Families back home, meanwhile, have renewed their appeals to the government, fearing for the men’s lives as the conflict intensifies.