Friedrich Merz Elected German Chancellor In Dramatic Second Round Of Voting

Berlin: Friedrich Merz has been elected as the new Chancellor of Germany, following a dramatic second round of voting in the Bundestag in the German parliament. The German election process was marked by intense negotiations and coalition talks, as no single party secured an absolute majority in the first round of voting. The need for a second round showcased the fragmented nature of the German parliament and the necessity for parties to find common ground. Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), emerged as a consensus candidate, capable of bridging the gaps between different political factions.