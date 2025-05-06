sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 6th 2025, 20:27 IST

Friedrich Merz elected German Chancellor after second round of voting, marking a shift in German politics with impact on domestic and international policy.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
Friedrich Merz Elected German Chancellor In Dramatic Second Round Of Voting | Image: X

Berlin: Friedrich Merz has been elected as the new Chancellor of Germany, following a dramatic second round of voting in the Bundestag in the German parliament. The German election process was marked by intense negotiations and coalition talks, as no single party secured an absolute majority in the first round of voting. The need for a second round showcased the fragmented nature of the German parliament and the necessity for parties to find common ground. Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), emerged as a consensus candidate, capable of bridging the gaps between different political factions.

(This is a developing story)

Published May 6th 2025, 20:27 IST