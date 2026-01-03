From Bus Driver To Venezuela President: The Incredible Rise of Now Captured Nicolás Maduro | Image: Reuters (file photo)

As new revelations emerge regarding the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by the United States following military strikes in Caracas, global attention has pivoted back to the Venezuelan leader’s improbable ascent to power.

The Rise of Nicolás Maduro: From Bus Driver to President

Maduro’s journey began behind the wheel as a city bus driver in Caracas. His political foundation was built not in lecture halls, but in the trade union movement, where he rose to prominence as a labor leader. His competence eventually earned him a spot in President Hugo Chávez’s inner circle.

Maduro’s political resume under Chávez was extensive and varied.

In the year 2000, Maduro was elected to the National Assembly. From 2005–2006, he served as President of the National Assembly. He served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2006–2012. He served as the 24th Vice President of Venezuela from 2012–2013.

The Handpicked Successor

When Chávez faced a terminal cancer diagnosis, he publicly anointed Maduro as his successor. Chávez described him as "a complete revolutionary" and a man of "great dedication and capacity for work," capable of navigating the nation’s most difficult crises.

Following Chávez’s death on March 5, 2013, Maduro assumed the interim presidency. He secured a narrow victory in the special presidential election held on April 14, 2013, winning 50.62% of the vote. Since 2015, he has largely governed by decree through powers granted by the ruling party legislature.

The Power Couple: Maduro and Flores

Behind Maduro’s presidency is his wife, Cilia Flores, a formidable political force in her own right. A skilled lawyer, Flores has held several of the highest offices in the land.

Defense Attorney: In the 1990s, she led the defense team that secured Hugo Chávez’s release from prison following his failed 1992 coup.

Legislative Leader: She is a former President of the National Assembly.

Legal Authority: She served as Venezuela’s Attorney General during Maduro’s vice presidency.

Together, Maduro and Flores have navigated decades of Venezuelan political volatility, evolving from revolutionary activists into the most powerful couple in the country’s modern history.

US Strikes Venezuela: Background

The United States hit Venezuela with a “large-scale strike” early Saturday and said its president, Nicolás Maduro, had been captured and flown out of the country after months of stepped-up pressure by Washington, an extraordinary nighttime operation announced by President Donald Trump on social media hours after the attack.

Multiple explosions rang out and low-flying aircraft swept through Caracas, the capital, as Maduro's government immediately accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations. The Venezuelan government called it an “imperialist attack” and urged citizens to take to the streets.

It was not immediately clear who was running the country, and Maduro's whereabouts were not immediately known. “We demand proof of life,” Venezuela’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, said on state TV.

Utah Senator Mike Lee said on Saturday said he was informed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will stand trial on criminal charges in the United States.

In a post on X on his personal account, Lee said, "Just got off the phone with @SecRubio. He informed me that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant. This action likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack. Thank you, @SecRubio, for keeping me apprised."