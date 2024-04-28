From Controversial to Coveted: Jordanluca's 'Pee Stain Denim' At Rs 50,000 Sparks Fashion Debate

Advertisement

In the realm of fashion, pushing the boundaries of conventional style is often synonymous with making headlines. From the risqué allure of 'naked' dressing to the embrace of 'ugly' aesthetics, designers continuously challenge norms to provoke thought and reaction. One such recent example comes from the innovative minds of designers Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto, the duo behind Jordanluca. Their creation? A pair of jeans that boldly feature a dark stain in the crotch area, aptly dubbed "pee stain denim," which has set tongues wagging and fingers typing across social media platforms.

According to the New York Post, the Jordanluca jeans made their debut on the fall/winter 2023 runway, stealing the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week. With this audacious introduction, the label immediately captured attention, setting the tone for a collection that defies convention and challenges perceptions of what constitutes high fashion.

Despite initial shock and scepticism, the unconventional denim quickly garnered interest among fashion aficionados. The British-Italian menswear brand is offering a lighter wash iteration of the "pee stain denim" for $608 (Rs 50,000 approximately), while the original pair commands a price tag of $811 (Rs 67,600 approximately). This pricing strategy reflects the brand's commitment to exclusivity and the unique craftsmanship behind each piece.

The daring move by Jordanluca seems to have paid off, with sales soaring in the wake of the controversial denim's debut. According to Vogue Business, the brand experienced a 15 percent increase in sales from 2022 to 2023, amounting to over $500,000. Stavros Karelis, the founder and buying director for Machine-A, lauds the brand's success, and said, “Its statement elongated bell bottom trousers, as well as its strong tailoring propositions, has placed it on the top of the customer demand.”

However, this isn't the first instance of a provocative fashion trend stirring up conversation on social media. In 2021, LEJE made waves with its range of ripped jeans, offering two distinct styles: the "Slashed" and the "L." Priced at $375 (31,000 INR) and $474 (39,000 INR) respectively, these jeans challenged traditional notions of aesthetics and sparked debate among fashion enthusiasts.

