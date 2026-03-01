From Defence Minister to Chief of Army Staff: Top Iran Leaders Killed In The US-Israel Strikes Along with Khamenei | Full List Inside | Image: AP

Tehran: The Middle East is in tatters as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was neutralised in a joint military operation, by the United States and Israel, as aerial strikes targeted key military and government installations in Tehran and other strategic locations.

As Iran continues its offensive and launched a barrage of missiles all along the Arabian peninsula, targeting US bases in the region, let us take a look at the list of top Iranian commanders, security chiefs killed alongside the Supreme Leader.

General Abdol Rahim Mousavi

General Abdol Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, oversaw coordination between Iran’s Army and other military branches, and played a central role in shaping the country’s overall defence strategy and operational planning. Mousavi's reported death is seen as a significant setback to Iran’s military command structure.

Mohammad Shirazi

Mohammad Shirazi, the Chief of Military Bureau of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has been with the Bureau since 1989, as per the Times Of Israel. Shirazi was responsible for “the liaison between the senior commanders of the armed forces and the leader. According to Times of Israel, he was a key figure in the top ranks of the Iranian regime.

Advertisement

General Aziz Nasirzadeh

General Aziz Nasirzadeh was serving as the Defence Minister at the time of the strikes. Nasirzadeh had previously commanded the Iranian Air Force and held the post of deputy chief of staff of the armed forces, and was linked to the oversight of long-range missile production facilities and weapons systems supplied to Iran-backed groups in the region. According to reports, Nasirzadeh also supervised the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), which is associated with sensitive nuclear, biological and chemical research initiatives.

Ali Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani was one of Iran’s most senior and longstanding security figures since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and held multiple high-ranking positions, including IRGC Navy chief, army chief and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Shamkhani served as a close adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and was known to play a diplomatic role in restoring ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2023. Shamkhani was appointed head of Iran’s Defence Council after the 12-day conflict with Israel in 2025.

Advertisement

Shamkhani was earlier targeted during earlier hostilities and was initially thought to have been killed at that time.

Mohammad Pakpour

Mohammad Pakpour was the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and took charge of the IRGC in June 2025 after his predecessor was killed in Israeli airstrikes. He was tasked with reinforcing the force’s operational readiness. Earlier, Pakpour commanded the IRGC Ground Forces and served during the Iran-Iraq war, and built his reputation as a field commander. According to reports, he was also involved in managing internal security operations during recent protests.

Hossein Jabal Amelian

Hossein Jabal Amelian, the Head of the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was associated with the development of advanced defence technologies, including projects linked to nuclear, biological and chemical domains.

Reza Mozaffari-Nia

Reza Mozaffari-Nia, the former chief of SPND, was allegedly connected to initiatives advancing Iran’s strategic weapons and nuclear-related research efforts.

Saleh Asadi