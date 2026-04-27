In the middle of escalating tensions over energy routes and supply chains, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has once again turned to cryptic symbolism. This time with a fresh “formula” that appears to frame the oil standoff between Iran and the US as a high-stakes game of cards.

Posting on X, the Iranian Parliament Speaker mocked Washington’s claims of holding the upper hand, writing, “They brag about the cards. Let’s see.”

He then laid out a striking equation:

Supply Cards = Demand Cards

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SOH (partly played) + BEM (unplayed) + Pipelines (unplayed) = Inv Release (played) + Demand Destruction (partly played) + More Price Adjustment (to come)

And added a pointed warning:

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“Add summer vacation to the right unless they want to cancel it for the US!”

Decoding The ‘Oil Equation’

Ghalibaf’s formula essentially divides the global oil battle into two sides: Iran’s supply leverage versus America’s demand management tools.

On Iran’s side:

SOH (Strait of Hormuz), described as “partly played”, referring to ongoing disruptions and threats around the crucial oil chokepoint through which nearly 20% of global oil flows.

BEM (Bab el-Mandeb Strait), marked “unplayed”, signalling potential escalation near another key maritime route.

Pipelines, also “unplayed”, hinting at untapped strategic options.

On the US side:

Inventory Releases, already “played”, referencing Washington’s drawdown of strategic petroleum reserves.

Demand Destruction, “partly played”, indicating reduced consumption due to high prices.

More Price Adjustments, “to come”, a warning of further economic impact.

‘Summer Vacation’ Swipe At US Consumers

The most striking part of Ghalibaf’s message was his jab at American lifestyles.

By invoking “summer vacation”, he appeared to signal peak seasonal fuel demand in the US, when travel surges and cooling needs rise. The implication: escalating tensions could translate into pain at the pump just as demand spikes.

In effect, the warning suggests that unless Washington changes course, ordinary Americans, not just policymakers, could feel the brunt of rising oil prices.

Not The First ‘Math Warning’

This isn’t Ghalibaf’s first foray into symbolic messaging. Days earlier, he posted a cryptic mathematical expression: ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O)

That formula was widely interpreted as a warning that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would trigger amplified, cascading increases in oil prices.

Together, the two posts form a pattern, using equations to communicate geopolitical threats in a way that blends strategy, economics and psychological signalling.

Oil Markets On Edge

The messaging comes at a time when oil markets remain volatile amid stalled diplomacy and rising regional tensions. Any escalation around chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz or Bab el-Mandeb Strait could have immediate global consequences.