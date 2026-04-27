Unfollow Storm Vs 12.4M Power: Raghav Chadha Still Towers Over AAP’s Entire Instagram Base Combined

New Delhi: Days after his high-voltage exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and switch to the BJP, Raghav Chadha found himself at the centre of a social media backlash, complete with unfollows, angry comments and trending hashtags.

But beneath the noise, the numbers tell a far more complicated story for his former party.

The ‘Unfollow’ Wave

Within 24 hours of his political switch, Chadha’s Instagram following reportedly dropped from 14.6 million to 13.5 million, reflecting a swift and visible shift in online sentiment. The backlash quickly snowballed into a broader digital protest, with the hashtag #UnfollowRaghavChadha gaining traction.

Comment sections across his posts turned into battlegrounds, flooded with criticism ranging from disappointment to outright anger, especially from younger supporters who once saw him as a key face of AAP’s new-age politics.

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At 37, Chadha had built a strong connect with Gen Z through sharp messaging and a highly active social media presence. His sudden switch to BJP disrupted that carefully curated image, triggering a coordinated online reaction.

The Numbers Flip The Narrative

Yet, even after the drop and the public mockery from AAP leaders and supporters, the data reveals a striking contrast.

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Chadha’s current Instagram following stands at 12.4 million.

Now compare that to AAP’s top leadership:

Arvind Kejriwal: 3 million

AAP Official: 1.8 million

Bhagwant Mann: 1.6 million

Sanjay Singh: 1.1 million

Manish Sisodia: 445K

Atishi: 326K

Saurabh Bharadwaj: 46K

Gopal Rai: 26.3K

Durgesh Pathak: 15.6K

Combined total: roughly 8.3 million.

Even after losing over 2 million followers in the immediate aftermath, Chadha still commands a larger Instagram audience than the entire visible AAP leadership ecosystem put together.

Optics Vs Reach

The contrast underscores a crucial reality that optics and outrage don’t always translate into diminished influence.

While AAP leaders and supporters attempted to frame Chadha’s follower drop as a sign of declining relevance, the broader data suggests otherwise. His digital footprint, built over years of consistent engagement, remains significantly larger than his former peers.

The follower count often translates into visibility, message amplification and recall, especially among younger and urban voters.

A Digital Battle Beyond Politics

Chadha’s case highlights how political narratives are increasingly shaped and contested on social media platforms. A trending hashtag may dominate headlines for a day, but sustained reach tells a longer story.

For AAP, the episode raises uncomfortable questions about its own digital connect, particularly when one of its former leaders continues to outperform the party’s collective online presence.

For Chadha, the message is clearer that even in the face of backlash, his personal brand retains scale.