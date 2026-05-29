From Earth to Space: NSA Ajit Doval Poses Thought-Provoking Questions to Russian Cosmonauts in Orbit

Moscow: In a moment that seamlessly bridged the gravity-bound realities of Earth with the boundless expanse of orbit, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval posed three profound questions to Russian cosmonauts floating hundreds of kilometres above the planet, eliciting reflections that captured the awe, rigour, and transformative wonder of human spaceflight.

Speaking during a high-level visit to Russia’s National Space Centre named after Valentina Tereshkova, the world’s first woman cosmonaut, Doval engaged directly with cosmonauts currently in orbit. His questions cut to the heart of the human experience in space.

“What’s your first impression when you realise there is nothing under your feet?” Doval asked.

The response came with quiet humility: “I felt just how small we are compared to our planet.”

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He followed with a query on the physical toll of extravehicular activity: “Walking in space is physically demanding. How do cosmonauts prepare for it?”

“The most difficult movements in the suit are the small ones with your fingers and hands,” the cosmonaut replied, hinting at the surprising precision and endurance required even in the void.

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Finally, turning to the psychological frontier, Doval inquired: “How does space affect the brain?”

“Our perception of the world in weightlessness is different,” came the answer -- a simple yet profound acknowledgment of how microgravity reshapes not just the body, but consciousness itself.

The exchange unfolded amid a broader diplomatic engagement. Accompanied by Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Doval toured the National Space Centre and the Roscosmos Joint Industry Information Centre on 28 May 2026. The visit offered a rare, intimate glimpse into Russia’s storied space heritage. Doval was given exclusive access to the legendary black Volga (GAZ-21) that once belonged to Yuri Gagarin -- the first human in space. The historic car, bearing the plate 84-61 VG, was specially allocated to Gagarin by the Cosmonaut Training Centre immediately after his pioneering 1961 flight. Standing beside the vehicle that once carried a legend, Doval connected with the pioneering spirit that continues to drive Indo-Russian space cooperation.