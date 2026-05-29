India Refers Over 2,680 Cases To Bangladesh for Nationality Verification of Suspected Illegal Immigrants

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated that all illegal nationals staying in India will be dealt with strictly as per the law, as it pressed Bangladesh for early nationality verification to facilitate the deportation of its citizens.

Responding to a media query on updates regarding the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has already referred more than 2,680 cases to the Bangladeshi authorities for confirmation of nationality.

“Once the nationality verification process is completed, we will be in a position to deport these Bangladeshi nationals,” Jaiswal stated.

He highlighted that in many cases, the verification process has been pending for more than five years.

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“We expect to receive an early response from Bangladesh on this issue so that, under the bilateral arrangements between the two countries, these individuals staying here can be sent back or deported to Bangladesh,” the spokesperson added.

India has had a firm stance on addressing illegal immigration through legal and diplomatic channels while seeking cooperation from Dhaka to expedite the process.