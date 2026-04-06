From Killing Osama Bin Laden to Iran Rescue: US SEAL Team 6 Brings Back Downed F-15E Pilot

The same elite US special forces unit that carried out the covert operation to eliminate Osama bin Laden has once again deployed deep inside hostile territory, this time not to kill but to save one.

In a rescue mission inside Iran, Navy SEAL Team 6, supported by CIA operatives, successfully extracted a US airman after his F-15E fighter jet was shot down.

Killing of Osama bin Laden

SEAL Team 6, the unit behind the 2011 Operation Neptune Spear that killed Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, has long been known for executing some of the most complex missions.

That operation, conducted under then US president Barack Obama, involved stealth helicopters, CIA coordination and precise intelligence, culminating in a 40-minute raid that eliminated bin Laden.

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Years later, the same unit has performed this rescue mission.

How the Rescue Operation Unfolded

According to reports, the rescue mission involved coordinated efforts between US special forces and intelligence agencies.

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CIA operatives first identified the exact location of the stranded airman and shared the intelligence with military units. To mislead potential adversaries, a disinformation campaign was launched suggesting that both crew members had already been recovered.

Further, SEAL Team 6 commandos were then deployed, supported by special operations aircraft. Two MC-130J aircraft stationed at a remote airstrip in Iran were damaged during the operation and later destroyed to prevent them from falling into enemy hands.

SERE Training Key to Survival

The injured US airman had been hiding in mountainous terrain inside Iran for nearly two days, evading capture in hostile territory.

Reports suggest he took shelter in a high-altitude crevice, at over 7,000 feet, using limited resources such as a pistol, communication device and tracking beacon while waiting for rescue.

US aircraft reportedly carried out precision strikes in surrounding areas to secure the extraction zone, while Iranian forces and civilians were also searching for the pilot after a reward was announced.

The airman’s survival has been attributed to advanced SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) training.

This training equips personnel to remain hidden, navigate hostile environments and maintain secure communication with rescue teams. The pilot also relied on a specialised survival kit containing essential supplies, helping him endure until extraction.

Israel reportedly also delayed planned strikes in Iran to ensure the success of the US rescue mission, while also providing intelligence inputs.

The operation highlights the level of coordination between allies during high-stakes missions in conflict zones.

‘We got him’: Trump Confirms Rescue

Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed the successful rescue in a social media post, calling it one of the most daring operations in recent history.

“We got him… he is now safe and sound,” Trump said, adding that the airman had sustained injuries but would recover.

He noted that dozens of aircraft were involved in tracking and extracting the pilot, who had been under constant surveillance during the rescue planning.

The F-15E crash marked the first confirmed loss of a US aircraft inside Iranian territory since the escalation of tensions in late February.