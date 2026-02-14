From Maduro’s Capture to Greenland's Situationship: White House Shares 'Made Just for You' Valentine's Day Special Post | Image: X/@WhiteHouse

As February 14 unfolds and love is in the air, the official White House account on X shared a highly unusual Valentine’s Day post titled “Made just for you”, and it has taken social media by storm with over 40k views and more than 15k likes.

The series of images consists of political references involving figures such as Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, immigration issues, and even the Greenland situationship.

Maduro captured Valentine’s card

The first slide shows the capture and transfer of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to the United States, with a Valentine’s-style card showing him blindfolded and framed with “To:” and “From:” lines. The caption below reads “You captured my heart”, playing on the dual meaning of his detention.

Greenland situationship meme

One of the most talked-about slides pokes fun at the ongoing diplomatic tensions around Greenland by showing the territory’s map in a heart with the line “It’s time we define our situationship,” a nod to the stalled annexation talk and fraught relations with Denmark and the European Union.

Trump’s executive order greeting

In another image, US President Donald Trump is holding what looks like an executive order with the message “UR My Valentine”, merging a holiday greeting with political flair.

Immigration-linked love card

A third card highlights Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen alongside a man wrongfully deported to El Salvador despite a court order halting the move. Their photos are placed inside a heart, accompanied by the humorous line: “My love for you is as strong as Democrats’ love for illegal aliens. I’d fly 1,537 miles to have a drink with you.”

‘You are Traiff-ic': Netizens React

Social media users quickly jumped in with their own creative responses.

One user shared a generated image captioned “You are Tariff-ic,” riffing on trade tensions.

Another took aim at a past remark by Trump about automatic pens with an image that said, “Our love writes itself.”

A third user praised the hype behind all of this and wrote, “Admin cooking rn.”