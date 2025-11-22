From "Nightmare" To Newfound Chemistry: Trump And Mamdani Strike Unexpected Harmony After White House Meeting

US President Donald Trump met New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday. The encounter with the man who once called himself "Donald Trump's worst nightmare" unfolded far more amicably than anticipated.

Inside the Oval Office, the two appeared cordial and cooperative, repeatedly emphasising areas of common interest for New York rather than the ideological clashes that previously defined their relationship.

The tone was notably softer despite Trump earlier labelling Mamdani a "100% Communist Lunatic" and a "total nut job," while Mamdani had criticised Trump's administration as "authoritarian."

After their talks, Trump said he was surprised by how constructive the meeting proved to be. Describing the discussion as "great," he remarked about the democratic socialist, "I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually."

According to both leaders, the conversation centred largely on housing, living costs and inflation, issues that shaped Mamdani's campaign and also dominated Trump's 2024 messaging.

With Mamdani by his side, the president told reporters, "We're going to be helping him, to make everybody's dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York."

Mamdani highlighted a spirit of cooperation, noting, "What I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers."

Trump downplayed Mamdani's previous criticism of his deportation policies and accusations that he acted like a despot, saying executive responsibility often reshapes a leader's outlook.

Throughout the press briefing, Trump repeatedly stepped in to deflect challenging questions directed at Mamdani. When a reporter asked Mamdani about past comments comparing Trump to a fascist, Trump interjected, "I've been called much worse than a despot."

Moments later, asked whether he still believed Trump was a fascist, Trump cut in again, saying, "That's OK. You can just say yes. OK? It's easier. It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind."

He also defended Mamdani when questioned about choosing to fly to Washington instead of using lower-emission travel, saying, "I'll stick up for you." Mamdani, who will take office in January, said he sought the meeting to discuss how the federal government could help ease affordability pressures in New York City.

While Trump had previously accused him of being a "communist" and threatened to restrict federal support, he struck a different tone on Friday, acknowledging earlier threats but adding, "We don't want that to happen. I don't think that's going to happen."

Trump played a central role in the mayoral race, endorsing independent candidate Andrew Cuomo in the final hours and warning that the city had "ZERO chance of success, or even survival" under Mamdani.

He also questioned Mamdani's citizenship and said he would have him arrested if he refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Mamdani defeated Cuomo, calling him a "puppet" of the president and declaring during a debate, "I am Donald Trump's worst nightmare, as a progressive Muslim immigrant who actually fights for the things that I believe in."

At the White House, Trump suggested Mamdani could end up benefiting Republicans politically, predicting that the mayor-elect "will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party."

For Mamdani, the meeting offered an elevated national platform as he moves from state lawmaker to the incoming mayor of the country's largest city.

For Trump, it provided an opportunity to underscore his focus on affordability at a time when economic pressures remain a top concern for voters. Trump also pointed to similarities in their views on inflation, saying, "Some of his ideas are really the same ideas that I have."