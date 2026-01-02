From Party to Tragedy: What We Know About the Swiss New Year’s Deadly Blaze at Ski Resort | Image: AP

Switzerland: Swiss investigators are probing what caused a fire in a bar at an Alpine ski resort that left around 40 people dead and another 115 injured during a New Year’s celebration.

Most injuries, many of them serious, occurred when the blaze swept through the crowded bar less than two hours after midnight on Thursday in southwestern Switzerland.

The Crans-Montana resort is best known as an international ski and golf venue. Overnight, its crowded Le Constellation bar morphed from a scene of revelry into the site of potentially one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies.

Crans-Montana is less than 5 kilometres (3 miles) from Sierre, Switzerland, where 28 people, including many children, were killed when a bus from Belgium crashed inside a Swiss tunnel in 2012.

Advertisement

Swiss bar fire kills dozens

Police say several dozen people were killed and more than 100 injured in a fire that ripped through a New Year’s celebration at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, in the heart of the Swiss Alps.



Here’s what we know about the deadly fire:

A frantic attempt to escape

The blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. Thursday inside the Le Constellation bar amid the holiday celebration.

Advertisement

Two women told French broadcaster BFMTV they were inside when they saw a male bartender lifting a female bartender on his shoulders as she held a lit candle in a bottle. The flames spread, collapsing the wooden ceiling, they told the broadcaster.

People frantically tried to escape from the basement nightclub up a narrow flight of stairs and through a narrow door, causing a crowd surge, one of the women said.

A young man at the scene said people smashed windows to escape the fire, some gravely injured, reported BFMTV. He said he saw about 20 people scrambling to get out of the smoke and flames, likening what happened to a horror movie.

The injured were so numerous that the intensive care unit and operating theatre at the regional hospital quickly hit full capacity, said Mathias Reynard, head of the regional government of the Valais Canton.

Officials rule out possible attack

While officials said Thursday it was too early to determine the fire’s cause, investigators have already ruled out that it could have been an attack.

Experts have not yet been able to go inside the wreckage, said Beatrice Pilloud, Valais Canton attorney general, at a news conference.

Work is underway to identify the victims and inform their families, according to Valais Canton police commander Frédéric Gisler.

The blaze triggered a flashover or backdraft

The Swiss officials called the blaze an “embrasement généralisé”, a French firefighting term describing how a blaze can trigger the release of combustible gases that can then ignite violently and cause what English-speaking firefighters would call a flashover or a backdraft.

Victims suffered from serious burns and smoke inhalation. Some were flown to specialist hospitals across the country.

Authorities urged people to show caution in the coming days to avoid any accidents that could require the already overwhelmed medical resources.

A top venue for the world’s best athletes

With high-altitude ski runs rising around 3,000 metres (nearly 9,850 feet) in the heart of the Valais region’s snowy peaks and pine forests, Crans-Montana is one of the top venues on the World Cup circuit.

The resort will host the best men’s and women’s downhill racers, including Lindsey Vonn, for their final events before the Milan Cortina Olympics in February.