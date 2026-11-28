Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering offering rival Gadi Eisenkot the top post in a rotational government, as efforts to form a new government remain deadlocked following the October 27 election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly willing to serve as the second prime minister in a rotational power-sharing arrangement with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, in a potential bid to break the political deadlock over government formation.

According to reports, Netanyahu is considering offering Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, the prime minister's position first under a proposed unity government, with Netanyahu taking over the position later as part of a rotational arrangement.

The proposal is being discussed amid mounting pressure on Netanyahu after his Likud-led bloc failed to secure a parliamentary majority in the October 27 election. The offer, if finalised, would mark a significant political concession by Netanyahu, who has repeatedly pushed for a unity government.

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The proposal has reportedly been conveyed to Eisenkot through unofficial channels. However, there are differences within Netanyahu's inner circle over whether to proceed with the arrangement.

Eisenkot, meanwhile, remains sceptical of Netanyahu's overtures and is continuing efforts to form an alternative government before his mandate expires on December 6. He can also seek a 14-day extension from Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

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Israel's Election Results Leave Govt Formation Uncertain

The October 27 election failed to produce a clear majority in Israel's 120-member Knesset, leaving the country facing another round of complicated coalition negotiations.

Netanyahu's Likud-led right-wing bloc secured 53 seats, falling eight short of the 61 required for a majority. Eisenkot's four-party bloc secured 48 seats, while Arab-led parties Ra'am and the Joint List together won 19 seats.

With neither side commanding the numbers required to form a government, the Arab-led parties and ultra-Orthodox factions have emerged as potential kingmakers.

However, both Netanyahu and Eisenkot have previously ruled out certain political arrangements involving Arab parties, further complicating coalition negotiations.

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government earlier this month. If he fails to secure the required support within the stipulated period, Herzog could approach Netanyahu to explore whether he can form a coalition.

If neither leader succeeds, Israel could be pushed towards fresh elections.

Eisenkot Sceptical of Netanyahu's Proposal

Despite the reported offer, Eisenkot has expressed reservations about entering a unity government with Netanyahu.

The Yashar chief has reportedly assured his coalition partners, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Democrats party chairman Yair Golan, that he would not enter a unity arrangement with Likud without their approval.

Liberman had also warned that Netanyahu could use the rotational prime minister proposal as a political manoeuvre to prevent an alternative government from taking shape.

"I wouldn't rule out the possibility that Netanyahu will offer Gadi Eisenkot a rotation in which Netanyahu would serve second, but everyone needs to understand: this is merely a ploy," Liberman wrote on X.

He alleged that Netanyahu could prolong negotiations until the last moment before abandoning them, potentially paving the way for another election.

Liberman also warned that even if a unity government materialised, Netanyahu could trigger a political crisis within months and push the country towards fresh polls.

Meanwhile, Naftali Bennett, chairman of the B'Yachad party and another key figure in Eisenkot's bloc, has publicly advocated forming a unity government with Likud.

However, senior figures within Eisenkot's bloc have indicated that Bennett could vote against an Eisenkot-led government if it is formed before negotiations with Netanyahu are exhausted.

Eisenkot Accuses Likud of Delaying Negotiations

Eisenkot has also questioned whether Netanyahu's Likud party is genuinely interested in reaching a compromise.

In a statement on Friday, Eisenkot said negotiating teams from the two parties had held only five meetings over a period of two weeks, accusing Likud of failing to make progress on substantive issues.

He said the two sides had disagreed over establishing a state commission of inquiry into the security failures surrounding Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, removing extremist elements from the government and introducing legislation requiring military or national service for all.

Eisenkot described Likud's proposed arrangement as "the same government, the same partners, no change, no conscription law", adding that he did not intend to cooperate with what he called a charade.

He maintained that he remained open to a unity arrangement if Likud was prepared for serious negotiations and meaningful compromises.

With Eisenkot's December 6 deadline approaching, Netanyahu's reported willingness to take the second position in a rotational government could introduce another twist into Israel's political negotiations. However, it remains unclear whether Eisenkot and his coalition partners will accept the proposal.