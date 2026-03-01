From Shadow Power To Supreme Seat? Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei, Son Of Ayatollah & Iran's Likely Supreme Leader | Image: Republic

Tehran: Iran’s political future hangs in the balance after the sudden death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled the Islamic Republic with near-absolute authority for nearly four decades. With the constitutional process for choosing his successor now underway, attention has shifted to Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son - a figure long shrouded in mystery and controversy who may nevertheless find himself at the heart of Tehran’s most consequential power struggle in generations.

Iranian state media and officials confirmed that Khamenei died, during a reported Israeli-United States military strike that targeted Tehran’s leadership complex. The country has since entered a period of national mourning and constitutional transition.

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei - the second-eldest son of Ayatollah Khamenei - is a mid-ranking cleric and influential powerbroker within Iran’s political elite, known for his close ties to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and behind-the-scenes influence.

He has served as a gatekeeper to the Supreme Leader’s office and wielded considerable informal authority for years, often acting as a liaison between the clerical establishment and military apparatus. Despite this reputation, analysts say Mojtaba’s path to becoming Iran’s next supreme leader is far from assured.

Under the Islamic Republic’s constitution, the Assembly of Experts - an 88-member body of senior clerics - is tasked with selecting the next supreme leader. A candidate must not only meet stringent religious credentials but also command political legitimacy within the clerical establishment.

Here is the list of probable contenders who may succeed him:

Hojjat-ol-Eslam Mohsen Qomi- He is viewed as a trusted insider with close links to Khamenei

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi- He holds influential roles within the Assembly of Experts, Iran’s seminary establishment and the Guardian Council

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki- He has long-standing experience within the Assembly of Experts and retains support among conservative factions.

Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei- He is currently judiciary chief with a background in intelligence. He also has strong ties with political elites.

Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri- He is a senior cleric based in Qom and is the First Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of Experts.

In the wake of the strikes that claimed Khamenei’s life, U.S. and Israeli officials have publicly signaled Iran’s vulnerability, while Tehran’s hardline factions have vowed reprisals. The power vacuum has emboldened opposition figures abroad who are calling for systemic reform or even regime change.

There is no automatic successor and no public campaign process. Deliberations are conducted internally and candidates must possess strong religious credentials as well as political backing within Iran’s clerical and power networks.