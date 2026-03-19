Russian Intelligence Behind NIA Crackdown On US National Matthew Vandyke, Six Ukrainians Linked To Myanmar Insurgency

New Delhi: In a big revelation, it was found that the Russian intelligence input had flagged information with their Indian counterparts about the group of foreign nationals, including US citizen Matthew VanDyke's involvement in training anti government armed groups in Myanmar.

The tip off specifically pointed to their role in providing drone warfare training, including assembly, operation, and jamming techniques.

It also indicated that equipment and expertise were being routed through India, raising security concerns.

Based on this input, Indian agencies tracked their movements, leading to coordinated arrests at multiple airports across India.

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Who helped them?

Meanwhile, according to officials, Indian authorities are shifting their focus toward identifying individuals who helped American citizen Mathew Aaron VanDyke and several Ukrainian nationals travel through Mizoram to cross the border into Myanmar.

Investigators suspect the group had been frequently travelling to Myanmar since 2024, allegedly supplying drones and jamming equipment and imparting training to ethnic groups, they added.

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On Monday, the seven accused - Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukrainian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukranian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukranian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukranian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukranian Citizen), and Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen)- were arrested for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them.

They have been arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (Terror Conspiracy) and BNS and have been remanded to NIA custody till March 27 by a Delhi court.

As the six detained Ukrainians were reportedly part of a group of 14 people that had travelled to Myanmar, the authorities are also examining whether other members of the group, believed to be around 14 in total, are still in Myanmar or have exited through India.

What NIA has to say?

A NIA spokesperson declined to go into details and said in a statement: “Since the case is in the initial stage of investigation, we will not be able to share the details with you at this stage. The same will be shared at an appropriate time.”

‘Aware of the situation’

The US embassy in India has said “we are aware of the situation, but for privacy reasons we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens”, the American embassy said.

Ukraine's foreign ministry, meanwhile, said that there were "no established ​facts proving the involvement of the said Ukrainian citizens in unlawful activities on the territory of India or Myanmar".

"We draw attention to the fact that there are certain restricted-access zones in India for foreign nationals, entry to which is possible only with special permits," the statement said.

"At the same time, proper marking of such areas on the ground is often absent, which creates ​a risk of unintentional violation ​of the established rules."

What NIA said?

As per NIA's submission in the court, the agency alleges that VanDyke and the other accused entered India and travelled to northeastern states before illegally crossing into Myanmar to train ethnic armed groups.

These groups are believed to have links with banned organisations operating in India, making the case particularly sensitive from a security standpoint.

Officials are also probing claims that drone consignments were routed from Europe to Myanmar via India, potentially for use in training and operations by these armed outfits.

Authorities are now examining several possible angles behind VanDyke’s presence in India. These include whether Indian territory was used as a transit route, possible links to banned groups, and broader questions of espionage or destabilisation attempts.

Investigators are analysing seized electronic devices and tracking movements to identify local contacts and funding sources. The US Embassy has acknowledged awareness of the case but has not commented further, citing privacy considerations.

Mizoram's CM take

While NIA began probing the matter recently, Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma had said in the state assembly in March 2025 that nearly 2,000 foreigners visited Mizoram between June and December 2024 and many of them didn’t come as tourists and left the state unnoticed.

He also alleged that UK and US nationals had illegally crossed into Myanmar from Mizoram to provide arms training to insurgents in the neighbouring country.