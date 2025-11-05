From Uganda to City Hall: Who Is Zohran Mamdani, the Indian-Origin Democrat Now New York City’s First Muslim Mayor

Indian-Origin Zohran Mamdani, who secured the Democratic nomination earlier this year, has won the New York City mayoral election.The 34-year-old state legislator becomes the city’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest in generations, capping off a campaign that married digital savvy with grassroots activism.



Mamdani, who defeated independent candidate and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa, centered his campaign on affordability, housing justice, and inclusivity. The victory also marks a generational and ideological shift within New York’s Democratic base—one that leans more progressive, diverse, and community-driven.



Voter turnout was record-breaking, with more than 2 million ballots cast, the highest in a New York City mayoral race since 1969.

“Thank you to the next generation of New Yorkers who refused to accept that the promise of a better future is a relic of the past,” Mamdani said in his first address after winning.



A Progressive Challenger Who Faced the Political Establishment

Mamdani’s rise wasn’t without resistance. President Donald Trump, watching the race closely, repeatedly attacked Mamdani, falsely labelling him a communist and threatening to cut federal funding to New York if he won. Trump ultimately endorsed Cuomo on the eve of the election, calling him the “lesser of two evils.”



Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York at the age of seven. His parents, filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, are both of Indian origin, and their blend of art and academia profoundly shaped his worldview.



Before moving to the US, Mamdani spent his early years in Cape Town, attending St. George’s Grammar School. In New York, he graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, then earned a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College, where he co-founded the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.



“As life took its inevitable turns, with detours in film, rap, and writing, it was always organizing that ensured the events of our world would not lead him to despair, but to action,” reads his New York State Assembly profile.



Before entering politics, Mamdani worked as a housing counselor, helping low-income homeowners in Queens fight eviction, an experience that now informs his mayoral priorities.



Faith, Family, and the Politics of Inclusion

Mamdani is a practising Shia Muslim, and his faith has been an integral, though understated, part of his political identity. Throughout his campaign, he visited mosques regularly and even released a campaign video in Urdu, addressing the city’s cost-of-living crisis through the lens of working-class solidarity.



“We know that to stand in public as a Muslim is also to sacrifice the safety that we can sometimes find in the shadows,” he said during a rally earlier this year.

Zohran Mamdani's Wife

In 2024, he married Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist whose illustrations have appeared in The New Yorker and The Washington Post. Their multicultural relationship, he often says, reflects the city’s own mosaic of identities.



The Affordability Crusade: Mamdani’s Core Mission

Mamdani’s campaign, and now his mayoral agenda, focuses squarely on one theme: making New York livable again.

“This is a city where one in four of its people are living in poverty, a city where 500,000 kids go to sleep hungry every night,” he told the BBC during his campaign. “And ultimately, it's a city that is in danger of losing that which makes it so special.”



His proposals include:

Free citywide bus service

Rent freezes and tougher action against negligent landlords

A chain of city-owned grocery stores to combat food inflation

Universal childcare for children aged six weeks to five years

Tripling the production of rent-stabilised, union-built housing



He’s also called for “overhauling” the Mayor’s Office to hold property owners accountable and expand permanently affordable housing.



A New Era for New York

