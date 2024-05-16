From US to Spain: World Wishes Solvakia's PM Robert Fico a 'Speedy Recovery,' Condemn Attack

Advertisement

Banska Bystrica: On Wednesday, in a distressing incident, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times and injured in an assassination attempt when leaving a government meeting. As per medics, the 59-year-old leader is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

The suspect, identified as Juraj Cintula per media reports, was detained. The 71-year-old man reportedly hailed from southern Slovakia who was a poet.

Following the deadly attack, leaders across the world condemned the incident and wished the Prime Minister a "speedy recovery." Here are some global reactions:

‘India Stands in Solidarity with the People of the Slovak Republic’: PM Modi

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic.”

In a statement released by the White House, the United States President Joe Biden condemned the attack. The statement read, "I am alarmed to hear reports of an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Jill and I are praying for a swift recovery, and our thoughts are with his family and the people of Slovakia. We condemn this horrific act of violence. Our embassy is in close touch with the government of Slovakia and ready to assist."

Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote a statement to Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová showing concerns for Fico. His statement read, "Dear Madam President, I learned with indignation about the attempt on the life of the Chairman of the Government of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. There can be no justification for this heinous crime. I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-willed man. I really hope that these qualities will help him survive this difficult situation. Please convey to him words of the most sincere support, as well as wishes for a speedy and complete recovery. Sincerely, Vladimir Putin."

'Shocked by the Shots': Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday on his X account said, "Shocked by the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack. My thoughts and solidarity are with him, his family and the people of Slovakia."

'Shocked by the Cowardly Attack'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decried the "cowardly attack" and denounced European violence. "I am deeply shocked by the news of the cowardly attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico," his post read.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Amid the incident, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, that read, "condemns the assassination attempt against the prime minister of the Slovak Republic” and “wishes [him] good health and a speedy recovery."

'God Bless Him and His Country': Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban decried the "heinous" attack against PM Fico. "I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country!" he said.

'Horrified and Outraged': Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that he was "horrified" by the attack, adding that "nothing can every justify violence."

"Horrified and outraged at the attack on the Slovak Prime Minister. Spain stands with Robert Fico, his family and the Slovak people at this extremely difficult time. Nothing can ever justify violence,” Pedro wrote on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state’s head of government. Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form or sphere."