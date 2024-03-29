×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Frontier Airlines’ US Flight Evacuates Passengers Through Slide, Here's Why

A viral video circulating on social media shows passengers jumping out of the plane—an Airbus A321neo—via emergency slides at Charlotte Douglas airport.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US | Image:X
Passengers boarding a flight to Orlando were evacuated after a "strong odor" was detected on the plane. The incident happened when Frontier Airlines' Flight 1759 was set to depart from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday night.  

A viral video circulating on social media shows passengers jumping out of the plane—an Airbus A321neo—via emergency slides at Charlotte Douglas airport. 

In a viral video on social media, passengers can be seen jumping out of the plane—an Airbus A321neo—via emergency slides at Charlotte Douglas airport. There were 226 passengers on the flight, and they exited the plane using the jet bridge and evacuation slides. 

Watch the viral video here: 

One passenger was injured while going down the slide and was taken to the hospital. 

Frontier Airlines stated, "Yesterday (Wednesday) evening, as Flight 1759 was in the boarding process at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a strong odor was detected throughout the aircraft. As a matter of precaution, the captain issued an evacuation noticee. 

"Passengers exited the aircraft via both the jet bridge and evacuation slides. Initial reports indicate that no visible smoke or fire was observed," the airline added. "All passengers will be re-accommodated on alternate flights." 

The airline apologized to the passengers and said it was investigating the cause of the incident. 

The FAA announced that the crew had "reported the smell of smoke in the cabin" and that it will be looking into the incident. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

