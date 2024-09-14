sb.scorecardresearch
  • G20 Nations Agree to Join Efforts to Fight Misinformation and Set AI Guidelines

Published 08:12 IST, September 14th 2024

G20 Nations Agree to Join Efforts to Fight Misinformation and Set AI Guidelines

Group of 20 leaders agreed Friday to join efforts to fight disinformation and set up an agenda on artificial intelligence

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The declaration, a priority for Brazil's G20 chairmanship, features the "billionaire tax" pushed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Group of 20 leaders agreed Friday to join efforts to fight disinformation and set up an agenda on artificial intelligence | Image: G20.org
  • 2 min read
