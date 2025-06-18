G7 Summit: PM Modi Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack an 'Assault on Entire Humanity', Poses 3 Tough Questions to International Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, was not just an assault on India but on entire humanity.

He made the remarks while addressing the G7 Outreach session on the theme 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world', the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

During the session, the prime minister emphasized security challenges and called upon countries to strengthen the fight against terrorism and also thanked global leaders for their strong support to India in its fight against terrorism.

"There should be no place for double standards on terrorism. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It is against all countries that uphold democratic values", he said.

PM Modi's Stern Warning to Pak at G7

PM Modi also issued a stern message to Pakistan during his address at the G7 Summit.

"For global peace and prosperity, our thought and policy must be clear – if any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it," the MEA quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying.

“On one hand, we are quick to impose all kinds of sanctions based on our own preferences. On the other hand, countries that openly support terrorism are rewarded," the prime minister added.

PM Modi's 3 Tough Questions on Terrorism

Calling terrorism a grave threat to humanity, PM Modi put forth three pressing questions for the international community to ponder over--

1. Will countries understand the grave threat posed by terrorism only when they become a target?

2. How can perpetrators of terror and their victims be equated ?

3. Will global institutions be mute spectators to terrorism?

India As Voice of Global South

As per the statement by the MEA, PM Modi expressed that uncertainty and conflicts in various parts of the world have had a debilitating impact on the countries of the Global South, and India took it as its responsibility to make the voice of the Global South heard on the world stage. He underlined that it was important for the world to understand the priorities and concerns of the Global South if the international community was serious about a sustainable future.