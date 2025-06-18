'India Will Regard Terrorism Not As Proxy Action But Act of War': PM Modi Tells Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed U.S. President Donald Trump that India will now treat terrorist acts as acts of war rather than proxy actions.

PM Modi conveyed this message during a 35-minute phone call with President Trump on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The call took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. Although the two leaders were scheduled to meet formally at the summit, the meeting was canceled due to President Trump’s early departure.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a video message, said that during the call, PM Modi briefed President Trump on Operation Sindoor.

"PM Modi told President Trump clearly that during this entire series of incidents, never were talks held at any level on India-America trade deal and mediation between India and Pakistan by America. The talks regarding cessation of military action were held directly between India and Pakistan under the existing channels established between both militaries; it was done at Pakistan's request. PM Modi stressed that India never accepted mediation, it does not accept it even now, nor will it ever do that...Furthermore, he emphasized that India will now treat acts of terrorism not as proxy actions but as acts of war,” Misri said.

PM Modi's Stern Warning to Pak at G7

PM Modi also issued a stern message to Pakistan during his address at the G7 Summit.

"For global peace and prosperity, our thought and policy must be clear – if any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it," the MEA quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying.

Trump Invites PM Modi to US

During the phone call, President Trump invited PM Modi to visit the United States following his trip to Canada. However, PM Modi declined the invitation due to pre-scheduled commitments.

"President Trump asked PM Modi if he would stop in the US while returning from Canada. Due to prior commitments, PM Modi expressed his inability to do so. Both leaders decided that they will try to meet in near future," said Misri.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to President Trump to attend the upcoming QUAD Summit in New Delhi later this year.