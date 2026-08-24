Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Hand in Nijjar Killing in Purported Leaked Audio

Ottawa: Three years after NIA designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada, Gangster Goldy Brar has claimed that he and his gang had a hand in the killing.

The Audio files, which were reportedly part of the anti-gang Operation Hardball and were released on social media by Canada-based commentator and journalist Ruchi Wali. In the purported audio tape, Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who has links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly claims responsibility for the killing of Nijjar.

According to the purported audio tapes, Brar is heard claiming, “I am not a coward like Lawrence Bishnoi (Balkaran Brar). I own up to my role (of getting Nijjar killed). He (Bishnoi) did convince me to take this step (Killing of Nijjar).”

Brar is further heard saying, “People who engaged & encouraged youth (16-17 yrs old) to sell drugs. People who blackmailed youth to sell drugs & become a snitch. Nijjar supported & strengthened people who would use youth to sell drugs, so that he (Nijjar) could use such people as needed.”

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"So we (Goldy Brar & team) had to kill Nijjar (because they were using youth to sell drugs). Everyone has to bear the consequences of their action. Everyone has to bear the consequences of their action," Brar is quoted as saying again in the purported audio.

The authenticity of the purported audio recordings and the claims made in them have not been independently verified. Earlier in July, following a major international law enforcement crackdown codenamed "Operation Hard Ball", the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that Satinderjeet Singh (Goldy Brar) was wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada.

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The FBI said that these acts include assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons. According to the FBI, Singh is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the Group in North America.

On July 1, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion; and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.