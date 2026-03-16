'Gather In Front Of Regime's Embassies': Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's Call To Iranians Abroad For Charshanbeh Suri

Washington: Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has issued a stirring call to his "compatriots" ahead of the ancient festival of Charshanbeh Suri, accusing the Iranian leadership of attempting to suppress the national ritual.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Pahlavi asserted that “the anti-Iranian regime of the Islamic Republic is once again attempting to prevent this ancient national ritual.”

Charshanbeh Suri, a traditional Persian festival celebrated on the eve of the last Wednesday before Nowruz (the Persian New Year), is known as the Festival of Fire. It involves rituals such as jumping over bonfires to symbolise purification and the warding off of misfortune.

He emphasised that this year, the observance would serve as a tribute to those who died during recent civil unrest, stating, “We will mark Charshanbeh Suri with solemn national pride in memory of the brave souls who have sacrificed their lives to reclaim Iran and our national identity.”

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Linking the traditional fire-jumping festival to the current political climate, the exiled leader described the event as a metaphorical battle between purity and oppression. "Our message is clear: our fire, the symbol of Iran's light and purity, will triumph over the darkness of this un-Iranian regime and cleanse the soil of our homeland from its criminal occupiers," he wrote.

Pahlavi further extended his appeal to the global Iranian diaspora, urging them to gather at the doorsteps of the government's international missions. "I call on all Iranians abroad to gather on Charshanbeh Suri in front of the regime's embassies around the world and shout with one voice: the Iranian nation will not rest until Iran is liberated and the Islamic Republic is consigned to history," the post read.

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As tensions remain high within the region, Pahlavi also sought international intervention to prevent a potential crackdown on domestic celebrants. He stated, “I urge the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel to closely monitor developments on this day to ensure that the Islamic Republic is not permitted to meet the brave people of Iran with violence during this national observance.”