Gaza Ceasefire Talks Will Take Time, Says Qatar

Efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict are moving slowly, according to Qatari officials, dimming prospects for an immediate end to the 21-month war between Israel and Hamas. Despite a new round of indirect negotiations starting on Sunday, both sides remain far from an agreement, leaving the devastated Palestinian territory in limbo.

Slow Progress in Doha Negotiations

The latest talks, held in Doha, Qatar, follow a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a lasting resolution. However, Majed al-Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, cautioned that the process is complex and time-consuming. “I don’t think that I can give any timeline at the moment, but I can say right now that we will need time for this,” al-Ansari said on Tuesday, the third day of discussions. He explained that negotiators are still working on a framework for the talks, with both delegations engaging separately with mediators. “Talks have not begun, as of yet, but we are talking to both sides over that framework,” he added.

According to a report from Reuters, a Palestinian official close to the negotiations echoed this sentiment, stating, “No breakthrough has been achieved so far.” The lack of progress has cast doubt on the possibility of a swift resolution, despite earlier optimism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump’s Optimism Meets Reality

During a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington on Monday, July 7, 2025, Trump expressed confidence in reaching a deal soon. “Things are going along very well,” he told reporters, adding that Hamas “want to have that ceasefire.” Trump’s remarks followed his earlier prediction that an agreement could be finalized within the week, a hope that now seems unlikely given the slow pace in Doha. The meeting, held in the White House’s Blue Room, was Trump’s third with Netanyahu since returning to office in January 2025. The U.S. president has been pushing both sides to agree to a deal, leveraging momentum from a recent U.S.-Israel joint operation against Iran’s nuclear sites, which weakened Hamas’s key regional ally.