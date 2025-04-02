Gaza Civilians Forced to Abandon Homes as Israel Expands Military Control, Defense Minister Announces

JERUSALEM: Gaza’s population is bracing for more turmoil as Israel’s defense minister announced plans to expand military operations, seizing "large areas" of the Palestinian territory on Wednesday. The move, framed as an effort to dismantle Hamas and strengthen Israel’s security, is expected to displace thousands more civilians in an already war-ravaged region.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the expanded offensive aims to "crush and clean" Gaza of terrorists and their infrastructure while extending Israel’s security zones. However, for many Gazans, the announcement brings renewed fears of displacement, adding to the suffering caused by months of relentless bombardment.

The expansion includes large-scale evacuations of civilians from combat zones, though Katz did not specify which areas would be seized. His statement also urged Gaza’s residents to "expel Hamas and return all hostages," referring to the 59 captives still held by the militant group. Of these, 24 are believed to be alive, while others were either released in ceasefire agreements or presumed dead.

“This is the only way to end the war,” Katz said.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continued to batter Gaza. Overnight attacks in the southern city of Khan Younis killed 17 people, including women and children, according to hospital officials. Medical staff at Nasser Hospital reported receiving 12 bodies from a single airstrike, while the Gaza European Hospital received five more from separate attacks.

The conflict began when Hamas-led militants launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people—mostly civilians—and taking 251 hostages. In response, Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 50,000 Palestinians have died, with the toll rising steadily since a ceasefire ended two weeks ago. However, the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. Israel claims to have killed around 20,000 Hamas militants, but has not provided evidence for the figure.

With Israel’s offensive expanding, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is set to worsen, leaving many residents uncertain about where they can find safety.