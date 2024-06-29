Published 20:46 IST, June 29th 2024
Displaced Gazans express their despair as they seek respite from soaring temperatures
Displaced residents lack air conditioning and fans amid an electricity blackout. Temperatures are soaring above 32 degrees Celsius (89 Fahrenheit degrees).
Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza after fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on May 9, 2024. | Image: (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
