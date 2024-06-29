sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:47 IST, June 29th 2024

Displaced Gazans express their despair as they seek respite from soaring temperatures

Displaced residents lack air conditioning and fans amid an electricity blackout. Temperatures are soaring above 32 degrees Celsius (89 Fahrenheit degrees).

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Palestinians on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, will mark the 76th year of their mass expulsion from what is now Israel. It’s an event that is at the core of their national struggle, but in many ways pales in comparison to the calamity now unfolding in Gaza.
Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza after fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on May 9, 2024. | Image: (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
