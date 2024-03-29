×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

GE Layoffs: LM Wind Power to Cut 1,000 Jobs, Indian Employees May Be Affected

The Denmark-based LM Wind Power aims to focus on external customers only in the future and the decision is set to impact its employees in India.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
GE Logo
GE Layoffs: LM Wind Power to Cut 1,000 Jobs, Indian Employees May Be Affected | Image:GE
  • 2 min read
GE Layoffs: LM Wind Power, the renewable energy business of General Electric (GE) may cut at least 1,000 jobs in the latest round of big company layoffs. If reports are to be believed, the job cuts may affect Indian employees of GE. In January 2024, Olivier Fontan, chief executive officer of LM Wind Power had informed employees about the company’s plans to let go some staff in the near future. The Denmark-based LM Wind Power aims to focus on external customers only in the future. This decision is set to impact LM Wind Power employees in India.

The GE Renewable Energy company’s CEO reportedly informed employees about the imminent layoffs in an email in January this year.

GE's email to employees on layoffs

"As you are all aware, the wind industry is fighting a tough battle to continue to deliver competitive renewable energy in a profitable manner. Due to the market challenges, it is necessary for us to evolve our structure to regain our competitiveness."

The January email from the GE Vernova company had clearly stated that about a thousand people will be laid off. "While we cannot share the details of the proposals at this stage, if implemented, these proposals could potentially have a net impact of approximately 1,000 role reductions globally, primarily in global functions," said Fontan.

A fresh email from the company to employees on March 26 reportedly said, "We will consider the outcome of the EWC process as we continue to engage meaningfully with our employee representatives at local levels. As a result, within the next weeks, potentially impacted roles at a global level will be communicated."

GE, a multinational conglomerate with its footprints in the United States of America, Canada, Brazil, India, China, Spain, Poland, Denmark, and several other countries, acquired LM Wind Power in 2017 for $1.65 billion. LM Wind Power manufactures rotor blades for wind turbines.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

