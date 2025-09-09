BREAKING: Gen-Z Protestors Set Fire to the Parliament of Nepal Amid Ongoing Tensions in the Country, Shocking Visual Inside

In the recent string of violence that has gripped the country of Nepal, the Gen-Z protestors have set the Parliament of the country on fire. The unrest that started with the ban of 26 social media platforms in the country has now morphed into a serious clash between the angry protestors and the K.P. Sharma Oli government.

Several ministers have stepped down from their offices, and the ban has also been revoked; however, the violence in the country shows no sign of stopping. Over 19 people have lost their lives in the violence, and 350 have been injured, with most of them being students who attended the protest. Apart from the Parliament, PM Oli’s residence has also been set ablaze by the protestors.

The clashes initially broke out when the government decided to ban 26 social media platforms in the country, including the likes of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. While the government cited registration-related issues that led to the ban, the general public saw it as a move to crush dissent. With the youth of the country already dealing with the issues of unemployment and corruption, this served as the final nail. Soon, public rage took over the country, and protests broke out in Baneshwar and kept spreading. Things quickly went downhill as police started firing at the mob, which largely consisted of students and young adults, resulting in unfortunate fatalities and grievous injuries.

A government in chaos