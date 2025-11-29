'Genetically Incapable of Being Truthful': Pakistan's Bizarre Victory Claim After 'No-Show' at Oxford Union Debate

In a bizarre move, adding to its string of lies and nonsensical statements, Pakistan has claimed a false sense of victory after its delegates failed to show up at an Oxford Union debate. The Pakistan High Commission in London has also falsely claimed that the Indian delegation withdrew from the debate, thus handing a walkover to the Pakistani side.

In a post on its official X handle, Pakistan High Commission London wrote, "The Pakistan High Commission in London @PakistaninUK regrets to announce that the Indian delegation scheduled to participate in a high profile debate at the Oxford Union @OxfordUnion on 27 November 2025 has withdrawn at the last minute, effectively handing a walkover to the Pakistani side."

The debate, which was scheduled to be held between the two sides, was on the topic, “This House Believes That India’s Policy Towards Pakistan Is a Populist Strategy Sold as Security Policy” and was organised by MT25 President Moosa Harraj, who is believed to be the son of Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, the Minister of Defense Production for Pakistan.

Pakistan also accused India of backing out of the debate on purpose, citing it as India's unwillingness to engage in discussions.

"The unilateral withdrawal of the Indian delegation has transformed what should have been a serious exchange of ideas into a missed opportunity that raises further questions about India’s willingness to engage in good faith," the Pakistan High Commission London wrote on its X post.

J Sai Deepak Exposes Pakistan's Lies

Now, Indian advocate and activist J Sai Deepak, who was invited for the debate and even travelled to London to participate on November 27, has lashed out at Pakistan for the misleading narrative and countered their absurd claims.

Taking to X, J Sai Deepak wrote, "Trust the Pakistanis to make a pigsty even out of the @OxfordUnion. And as always, they are genetically incapable of being truthful."

"The President of the @OxfordUnion is Moosa Harraj. Subject to correction, I am informed that he is the son of Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj, the Minister of Defense Production for Pakistan. The Treasurer of the @OxfordUnion is Raza Nazar, also a Pakistani. So you get the picture," he said in his post.

Sai said that General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Dr Subramanian Swamy were also approached for the debate, but they withdrew because of prior commitments. Marketing consultant Suhel Seth and politician Priyanka Chaturvedi were approached after that, and they too couldn't make it later after having previously confirmed their participation. Pt Satish K Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir activist Manu Khajuria were confirmed as the final delegates for the event from the Indian side.

The participants from the Pakistani side were General (Retd) Zubair Mahmood Hayat, former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar; and High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom Dr Mohammad Faisal, according to the X post of the Pakistan High Commission London.

J Sai Deepak gave a detailed account of the entire incident on his X social media account to expose Pakistan's blatant lies.

In his X post, he wrote, "At 3.13 pm, 3 hrs before the debate dinner, I got a call from the Union informing me that the Pakistani side hadn't even landed in London. Obviously, I was unhappy given the time & effort that had gone into this. I conveyed my displeasure at the abysmal handling of the event."

"Since we were told the Pakistani side hadn't turned up, we didn't see the point in going to Oxford. So we stayed back in London. At 4.11 pm, I shot a mail to Moosa expressing my displeasure. At 4.55 pm, I got a call from Moosa apologizing for the bungling of the event," he stated in his X post.

Elaborating further, he wrote, "Moosa claimed that he received a call at 10 am yesterday that the Pakistani team wouldn't be coming. Obviously, he knew earlier. Turns out that the Pakistani team did land and were put up at the Randolph Hotel in Oxford. Perhaps, they are still there."

Sai Deepak lambasted Pakistan for not showing the courage to engage in a debate with the Indian side.

"If the Pakistani team is still at Oxford, they should find the courage to debate us on the topic instead of doing an Operation Manhoos ki phati hui Baniyan where their Defense Minister couldn't even produce evidence of their so-called success," he said.

"Why is the Pakistani team hiding behind kids like their terrorists, instead of facing us in a live debate for the world to see? Rest assured, we will be civil but we follow a no prisoners taken policy at least in a debate. So can the Pakistani team collectively grow a spine?," he added in his X post.

Sai Deepak further asked how Oxford Union is allowing its current President to turn the debating society into "a concubinal mouthpiece of Pakistan in UK" and slammed the Pakistani side for mastering "the art of deserting the battlefield even before the battle begins".

He also shared screenshots from his call log to give evidence of the timings of the calls received from Oxford Union and timestamps of the social media posts from Wajahat Kazmi and Pakistan in UK to prove a possible "collaboration" between Oxford Union under President Moosa Harraj and Pakistan.