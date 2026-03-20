‘Genocide Supporters…Get Them Out’: Australian PM Albanese Booed, Heckled During Eid Visit To Sydney Mosque

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was booed and heckled on Friday during a visit to the country's largest Lakemba Mosque in western Sydney, where he had joined worshippers to mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Albanese, accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, had been at the mosque for about 15 minutes when a small group of protesters interrupted the gathering.

As seen in the video attached above, some attendees stood up and shouted slogans such as ‘boo Tony Burke’, ‘boo Albanese’, ‘genocide supporters’, and ‘get them out of here’, expressing anger over the government’s stance on Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Protesters Accuse Albanese Over Israel Stance

The protest was driven by frustration among sections of the community over Australia’s position on the Israel-Gaza conflict. The Albanese government has tried to strike a balance, supporting Israel’s right to self-defence while also calling for a ceasefire and expressing concern for Palestinian civilians.

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Some in Australia's Muslim and Jewish communities are angry over a fine line walked by the centre-left government since the Gaza war began, expressing concern for Palestinians, repeatedly urging a ceasefire, and backing Israel's right to self-defence.

Some protesters also raised concerns about Israeli strikes in Lebanon during the wider ongoing regional conflict, further fueling anger at the event.

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One attendee was heard shouting at the speaker of the mosque saying, "You called him honourable, he's responsible for the deaths of 1 billion people, 1 billion of our brothers and sisters." Another protester was heard yelling, "You don't represent us anymore'.

The disruption began as Lebanese Muslim Association secretary Gamel Kheir addressed the congregation after prayers and urged the crowd to remain calm. "Dear brothers and sisters, keep calm a little bit," one of the organisers told the crowd, urging people to sit down and stop filming the exchange. "It is Eid. It is a joyful day." A security guard was seen tackling one heckler to the ground before escorting him away.

While a few individuals continued shouting, many others in the mosque stayed seated and allowed the speech to continue. Some attendees were also seen welcoming the prime minister, highlighting mixed reactions within the gathering.

Albanese and Burke remained in place throughout the incident and stayed until the event concluded.

PM Anthony Albanese Downplays Incident

Speaking later, Albanese minimised the disruption, noting that more than 30,000 people attended the prayers. “Overwhelmingly the reception was incredibly positive,” he told reporters. The Prime Minister noted that while he received warm reception by the crowd outside the mosque, the heckling was limited to just a few people inside the mosque premises and the situation was quickly managed.

Despite resistance, the leaders at the mosque too defended the decision to invite the prime minister, saying engagement with political leaders is important, even if it upsets some members of the community.

In a statement issued later, the Lebanese Muslim Association stated that emotions remain high due to the suffering in Gaza and destruction in Lebanon, but dialogue with elected leaders is necessary to voice concerns.

Hizb ut-Tahrir Ban Adds to Tensions

Reports suggested that the tensions have also been heightened by the government’s recent move to classify Hizb ut-Tahrir as a hate group following a mass shooting in Sydney.

Albanese suggested that some frustration stemmed from the government's designation this month of Islamist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir as a prohibited hate group on the basis of laws prompted by a deadly mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14.

Moreover, this is not the first time politicians have faced protests at religious events in Australia.

During last year’s Eid celebrations, several politicians, including Tony Burke, either faced protests or cancelled appearances due to security concerns. In another incident, a senior opposition figure had to be escorted out of an event in Melbourne after disruptions.