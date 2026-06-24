Georgia Becomes First US State to Pass Anti-Hinduphobia Resolution

Atlanta: In a historic move, the state of Georgia has passed a resolution condemning hatred and discrimination against Hindus, becoming the first U.S. state to formally address the issue of Hinduphobia.

Congressman Sanford Bishop highlighted the milestone while addressing members of the Indian-American community. He praised Georgia’s leadership in tackling anti-Hindu prejudice and called on Americans to actively “stand up against Hinduphobia,” drawing sustained applause from the audience.

The resolution is viewed as a meaningful step in recognizing and confronting anti-Hindu discrimination, while advancing broader religious tolerance and understanding across the United States.

The Indian-American community has welcomed the development, seeing it as validation of their concerns and an important affirmation of their place in America’s multicultural society.

