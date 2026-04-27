German Chancellor Questions Trump's 'Exit Strategy' From Iran, Says 'Entire Nation Being Humiliated'

Berlin: As hopes for the second round of Islamabad talks between Tehran and Washington seem to be fading, Germany, which has traditionally been a US ally, raised its apprehensions over the direction of the Iran war. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz questioned the Trump administration's strategy and expressed that Iran appears stronger than previously assessed by Western powers.

Speaking on Monday in North Rhine-Westphalia, Merz said he is not able to see any exit strategy the United States may be working towards in the Middle East conflict, raising concerns that situation is becoming complex, with every passing day.

“At the moment, I don’t see what exit strategy the Americans are choosing,” Merz said, hinting at growing doubts in Berlin over the American approach in the Middle East.

Hitting out at the leadership in Iran, “An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards.”

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“Iranians are clearly stronger than one thought,” Merz said, suggesting that US may have overestimated Tehran's military might. However, offering hopes about the ongoing negotiations, Merz said, “obviously negotiating very skillfully.”

Concerns Over Hormuz

Merz also spoke on the risks around the Strait of Hormuz, mentioning that the critical shipping route is “partially mined”, which still poses a challenge for global energy transit. The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments, has led to a worldwide oil crunch, hurting European nations as well.

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End To The Conflict