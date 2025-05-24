Germany: 3rd Knife Attack in a Week Injures 17, What's Behind the Steep Rise in Rampage?

A knife attack at the main railway station in the Hamburg city of Germany wounded at least 17 people on Friday. Emergency services said all the victims were hospitalised, including four people in critical condition who sustained "life-threatening injuries".

The Hamburg police have arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing. Authorities believe the suspect acted alone in carrying out the attack, but an investigation was underway.

Stabbing at Germany's Busiest Station

According to local media reports, the attack took place at a crowded platform of Hamburg's central train station, which is also Germany's busiest. More than 550,000 travellers reportedly visit the station every day. Witnesses said chaos unfolded when the attacker started to randomly stab commuters.

Notably, due to the number of violent altercations in the past, Hamburg officials have declared the station and its surrounding area a "weapons-free zone". However, the latest incidents reignites both concern and question about security lapse at the site.

Motive Behind the Attack

Police said they have not discovered any evidence so far that may suggest that the attack was politically motivated. Rather, initial findings showed the attacker could have been in a state of "mental distress" because she allowed herself to be arrested without resistance.

3rd Knife Attack in 7 days

The latest stabbing is the third such attack in the country in a week.

On Sunday, German Police arrested a 35-year-old Syrian-born man after five people in their 20s were injured at a bar in the western city of Bielefeld.

Last Friday, a 13-year-old boy was taken in custody for allegedly stabbing a fellow 12-year-old at school in the Berlin's Spandau district.

The Rise in Stabbings in Germany

Germany has seen a steep rise in knife attacks over the past few years, particularly at city centres and railway stations. Many of these violent acts have been linked to immigrant suspects, leading to public outrage over the country's immigration policies. While authorities have beefed up security at borders with random checks, the crackdown inside the country still needs more attention.

The national debate on migration even made it to the top electoral issues for German voters in the February federal election, leading to the victory of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who vowed tougher border controls to tackle illegal immigration.

On Friday, Merz expressed shock and offered his government's assistance to Hamburg authorities in wake of the attack.