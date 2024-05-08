Advertisement

Abubaker Tahiru, a 29-year-old forestry student and environmental activist from Ghana, has recently made headlines by setting a new world record for hugging the most trees in one hour. The remarkable feat, recognized by Guinness World Records, took place in Tuskegee National Forest, one of Alabama's renowned natural reserves.

In a mesmerizing video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram, Tahiru can be seen swiftly embracing trees, averaging an impressive one hug every three seconds. Notably, to secure the record, no tree could be hugged more than once during the attempt.

What makes Tahiru's achievement even more remarkable is the context in which it occurred. Ramadan fasting, which entails abstaining from food and water from dawn till dusk, added an extra layer of challenge to the endeavor. Tahiru remarked, “Not being able to drink water throughout the attempt posed a significant challenge, especially given the physical exertion required. However, this also proved to be helpful in a way, as there was no need to pause for water breaks, allowing me to continue the attempt uninterrupted from start to finish.”

The video, captioned "Most trees hugged in one hour (individual) 1,123 by Abubakar Tahiru," has garnered widespread attention, amassing over one million views and more than 28,000 likes on Instagram. The accomplishment has been celebrated by numerous social media users, praising Tahiru for his dedication to environmental activism.

Surpassing the minimum requirement of 700 tree hugs set by Guinness World Records, Tahiru has become the first record holder in this unique category. Reflecting on his achievement, he expressed, “Achieving this world record feels incredibly rewarding. It's a meaningful gesture to highlight the crucial role of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation.”

Tahiru's journey into forestry and environmental advocacy traces back to his upbringing in a farming community in Tepa, Ghana. His passion for nature and conservation led him to pursue a degree in forestry, eventually bringing him to the United States, where he is currently pursuing a master's degree at Auburn University in Alabama.