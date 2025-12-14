'Ghastly Act of Terror': PM Modi Stands With Australia After Deadly Bondi Beach Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, where gunmen targeted a Hanukkah celebration, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what Australian authorities have declared a terrorist incident.

In a post on X, Modi described the incident as "ghastly" and expressed solidarity with Australia while reaffirming India's firm stance against terrorism.

Reports of gunfire at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach emerged on Sunday. The incident occurred during a community event celebrating Hanukkah, with families and attendees gathered for festivities. Australian police confirmed that gunmen opened fire on the crowd, leading to multiple casualties.

Reports indicate at least 12 people were killed, including one of the gunmen, while nearly 30 others sustained injuries, some critical, including two police officers.

Advertisement

Eyewitness accounts described chaos as multiple gunshots rang out near Bondi Park, prompting crowds to flee for safety. Videos shared online captured people scattering amid the sounds of gunfire and arriving emergency vehicles.

New South Wales Police responded swiftly, establishing an exclusion zone and examining suspicious items, including a vehicle potentially containing improvised explosive devices.

Advertisement

The Police informed that one gunman was killed during retaliatory firing, while another was taken into custody.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation, calling the events devastating.

With leaders from several countries expressing solidarity with Australia and the affected population. Investigations continue as authorities work to piece together the full details of the attackers and prevent any related incidents.

