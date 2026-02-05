Girls Strangled To Death During Fetish Sex, Buried Near Epstein Ranch: Bombshell Claim In Epstein Files

Washington DC: The Epstein files continue to level serious accusations against paedophile and American financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to an email recently released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, two girls died during fetish sex and were buried on Epstein's orders.

The ‘Confidential’ Mail

The email alleged that two foreign girls died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex and they were buried near Zorro ranch on the orders of Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly lured and groomed young women for the paedophile and his high-profile clients. Maxwell is currently serving a prison sentence for sex trafficking.

The email, titled ‘CONFIDENTIAL: Jeffrey Epstein’, was sent by a man named Eddy Aragon to someone named Edward on November 25, 2019. It read, “Edward, This is sensitive, so it will be the first and last email depending on your discretion. You can choose to take it or trash it but this comes from a person that has been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro.”

It further read, “The material below was taken from Jeffrey Epstein home as my insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein. SORRY NO QUESTIONS. What is damning about Jeffrey Epstein is yet to be written. Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.”

The email was forwarded to the FBI.