Updated 5 February 2026 at 23:39 IST
Girls Strangled To Death During Fetish Sex, Buried Near Epstein Ranch: Bombshell Claim In Epstein Files
According to an email recently released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, two girls died during fetish sex and were buried on the orders of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
- World News
- 2 min read
Washington DC: The Epstein files continue to level serious accusations against paedophile and American financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to an email recently released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, two girls died during fetish sex and were buried on Epstein's orders.
The ‘Confidential’ Mail
The email alleged that two foreign girls died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex and they were buried near Zorro ranch on the orders of Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly lured and groomed young women for the paedophile and his high-profile clients. Maxwell is currently serving a prison sentence for sex trafficking.
The email, titled ‘CONFIDENTIAL: Jeffrey Epstein’, was sent by a man named Eddy Aragon to someone named Edward on November 25, 2019. It read, “Edward, This is sensitive, so it will be the first and last email depending on your discretion. You can choose to take it or trash it but this comes from a person that has been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro.”
It further read, “The material below was taken from Jeffrey Epstein home as my insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein. SORRY NO QUESTIONS. What is damning about Jeffrey Epstein is yet to be written. Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.”
Advertisement
The email was forwarded to the FBI.
Also Read- Deepak Chopra Reacts After Scandalous 'Cute Girls' & 'Biological Needs' Emails With Jeffrey Epstein Go Viral | Epstein Files
Advertisement
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 5 February 2026 at 23:25 IST