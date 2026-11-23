US President Donald Trump has once again expressed support for former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, urging the company's board to reconsider its decision and bring him back to lead the artificial intelligence chipmaker.

Trump's latest remarks have renewed attention on Huang's possible comeback amid an ongoing controversy involving allegations of espionage and national security concerns.

In a post on social media on Monday, November 23, Trump said he hoped Nvidia's board would rehire Huang, describing the move as the best decision for both the company and the United States.

Trump's latest intervention follows his earlier public support for Huang's reinstatement. During his remarks last week, the US President said he would welcome the former CEO's return, arguing that Huang had learned an important lesson and deserved another opportunity.

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Trump Backs Huang Amid Controversy

Huang stepped down from his position at Nvidia earlier this month following reports about his relationships with employees, including an alleged affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to China's intelligence establishment.

The allegations have triggered concerns about potential national security risks and whether sensitive information or restricted semiconductor technology could have been exposed.

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Trump, however, has questioned whether Alice Huang was actually a Chinese spy and has publicly defended the former Nvidia chief. He has also suggested that Huang should apologise and be given another opportunity to return to the company.

Nvidia Board Rules Out Huang's Comeback

Despite Trump's support, Nvidia's board has indicated that it does not intend to reinstate Huang as chief executive.

Board Chairman Harvey Jones confirmed that directors unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and do not plan to bring him back. The company is instead moving ahead with its leadership transition and search for a permanent replacement.

The board's position presents a significant obstacle to Trump's appeal, despite growing public and industry support for Huang's return.

Nvidia Faces Growing US Scrutiny Over China

The controversy has also intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's business dealings involving China. US officials are seeking answers from the company regarding the possible diversion of advanced AI chips to Chinese customers through intermediary companies.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the government is seeking detailed explanations from Nvidia about its export-control compliance and who within the company was aware of the relevant transactions.