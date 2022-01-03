5 Nuclear-armed Countries Pledge To 'prevent An Arms Race That Would Benefit None'

In a massive development in international politics, the Permanent five (P5) nations - China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States - on Monday, issued a joint statement with regard to avoiding war between nuclear-weapon States. The countries called the reduction of the strategic risks as their 'foremost responsibility', in the statement.

"We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons- for as long as they continue to exist- should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," the statement read.

Reaffirming the importance of addressing nuclear threats and emphasising the importance of preserving and complying with the bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation, disarmament and arms controls agreements, the countries said, "We remain committed to our Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including our Article VI obligation to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control."

'World without nuclear weapons'

The countries underlined their shared intention of maintaining and strengthening national measures to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons. For the same, they underlined their desire to work with all states to create a secured environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a 'world without nuclear weapons' with undiminished security for all.

"We intend to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all," the countries concluded in the statement.

Read the full statement here: