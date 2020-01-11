Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Issues 3-point Statement On His Country Downing Ukraine Jet

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has issued an apology over the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752. The apology comes after Iran issued a statement on Saturday morning admitting that the plane was hit by its a surface-to-air missile. Iran stated that it was a "human error" which led to the catastrophe that killed 176 people.

Supreme leader's apology

In a statement, the supreme leader said that the causalities are even more severe after the results of the investigation. He went on to apologize for the act and expressed "deep sympathy". He also urged the government and the forces to pursue any shortcomings have emerged from the incident.

His statement read, "Knowing the results of the General Staff's investigation into the incident of the Ukrainian passenger plane and the involvement of human error in it, the casualties of the death toll of this unfortunate incident became much more severe. First of all, I need to express my deep sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the supreme families of these beloved ones, and to pray to God Almighty for their spiritual and heart-felt peace. Secondly, I strongly urge the General Staff of the Armed Forces to pursue any shortcomings or possible blame in this painful incident. Third, I request the necessary care and follow-up to prevent such a recurrence from the managers and authorities concerned. Dear God and the Most Merciful, extend mercy and mercy to the deceased, and grant them patience and mercy."

Shortly after the announcement was made, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani tweeted an apology and later issued another statement where he again apologized to the family members of the victims and tried to explain the situation which led to the unfortunate event. "In the atmosphere of threats and intimidation by the aggressive American regime against the Iranian nation after the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani, and in order to defend ourselves against possible attacks by the American Army, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were on full alert, which unfortunately led to this terrible catastrophe taking the lives of dozens of innocent people because of human error and mistaken shooting."

Ukraine demands an open investigation and prosecution

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a strong statement and listed demands which should be met by Iran. "We expect Iran to conduct a full and open investigation, bring those responsible to justice, return the bodies of the deceased, pay compensation and issue official apologies through diplomatic channels."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier stated "that the country will be focussed on 'accountability, transparency and justice for the victim and the family members' of those who lost their lives in the crash."

