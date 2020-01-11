Iran Admits To 'unintentionally' Shooting Down Ukrainian Jetliner

Iran on Saturday made a huge admission that the military 'unintentionally' shot down the Ukrainian jetliner because of a human error, killing all 176 aboard. The statement released by the government early on Saturday read, "While the plane was turning around, it went towards a sensitive military center of IRGC and it was at an altitude and in the shape of a hostile aircraft, in which the aircraft was inadvertently hit based on human error."

The statement has offered "apology" to the families of victims & foreign nationals. The government has also announced that action will be taken against those who were responsible.

The Armed Forces also said that the "human error" happened while the sensitivity in Iranian air defense system had increased due to the threats of US president Donald Trump and officials and also the increased number of American aircraft around the country, along with receiving some reports on targets approaching strategic centres. The forces reportedly mistook the ukrainian jetliner for a 'hostile plane'.

The crash caused a global outcry and several theories were floated behind the cause of the crash. Iran's government has repeatedly reiterated that their missile downed the Ukrainian jetliner. US President Donald Trump, however in a statement earlier, blamed Iran for striking down the Ukranian aircraft. Early investigations led by the US and Canada pointed that Iran downed the jetliner.

Iran launches missile strikes in Iraq

Iran, on Wednesday, fired a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that were housing American and British troops. A state-run news channel later claimed that the strikes killed “at least 80 terrorist US terrorists” and also damaged helicopters, drones, and other equipment at the Ain al-Asad airbase.

The missile attack and the plane crash led to multiple global airlines deciding to reroute their flight path to avoid Iranian airspace citing safety concerns for the passengers and crew members.

