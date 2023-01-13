External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcomed delegates of the Foreign Ministers’ Session on G20 of the Voice of the Global South Summit 2023 being held. Jaishankar on Thursday had said the case for a Global South-sensitive model of globalisation is becoming stronger by the day and India stands for a shift from self-centred globalisation to one that is human-centred.

Addressing the session, Jaishankar said the conference was conceived as a platform for developing countries to share their concerns, perspectives and priorities.

Key takeaways:

Jaishankar focused on the Global South and India, which "not only have a common future but also a common past". "We shoulder burdens of a colonial past,even as we face inequities of the current world order," he said. The statement is highlights how the G20 presidency in India will highlight the neglected countries that comprise the Global South in a pivotal rare push.

Jaishankar also focused on promoting "faster rebalancing, more multipolarity and reformed multilateralism". He said that it was imperative that key global conversations of our times reflect our concerns and challenges.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the planet, Jaishankar pointed to the "unsustainable debt, unviable projects, trade barriers, contracting financial flows and climate pressure have been compounded by covid pandemic & knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict".

Putting a spotlight on the India's G20 Presidency agenda, Jaishankar spoke about focusing on a new globalisation paradigm focused on vulnerable populations and decentralisation, bringing down walls in accessing opportunities around the world, taking collective efforts to address challenges of food and energy security, Driving consensus on Green Development Pact of G20 Leaders, discussions on data for development, strengthening efforts to share resources, development templates, unique experiences & knowledge base.

Jaishankar also cited PM Narendra Modi's remarks at the Tashkent summit saying that this was not the era of war. The remarks were pointed at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Global South remaining a crucial point, Jaishankat said, "From decolonization to resisting alignment, the Global South has always chosen the middle path, where diplomacy, dialogue and cooperation take primacy over competition, conflict and divisions."

Jaishankar talked about the need for peace in the Global South. "Path of peace, cooperation and multilateralism is a patient endeavour that requires enormous bridge building. It is the course that the world must take if the interests of the Global South are kept at its core," he added.

The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be the last event of the year-long forum and it will take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The permanent G20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US, as well as the European Union.

G20 does not have a permanent secretariat. The Presidency is supported by the Troika – previous, current and incoming Presidency nations. During India’s Presidency, the troika will comprise Indonesia, India and Brazil, respectively. After the end of the final summit in September, India will pass on the presidency to Brazil and its leader.