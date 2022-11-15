Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a crucial G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali, again reiterated to end the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war conflict and asserted that the world must find a collaborative solution to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in the war-torn nation. Reiterating India's stance over the brutal war, PM Modi replicated how the Second World War wreaked havoc on the whole world and added how the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace.

"I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world," said the Indian Prime Minister on Tuesday.

At the @g20org Summit this morning, spoke at the session on Food and Energy Security. Highlighted India’s efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned. pic.twitter.com/KmXkeVltQo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2022

As Indonesia is scheduled to hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit, PM Modi said he is confident that New Delhi will convey a strong message to the world leaders about the importance of peace when they meet in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi. "I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world," said PM Modi at G20 Summit.

PM Modi stands firmly on maintaining peace in the world

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when Indian Prime Minister cemented his position on the global level but during the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, he had told the Russian leader that "today's era is not of war". Besides, whenever he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone, he underlined the importance of democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue. Besides, during the ongoing G20 Summit, PM Modi also underlined how the food supply chain has been widely disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war and added the shortage of fertilizers has deepened the crisis.

In India, in order to further sustainable food security, we are emphasising on natural farming and making millets, along with other traditional food grains, more popular. Also talked about India’s strides in renewable energy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2022

"During the pandemic, India ensured the food security of its 1.3 billion citizens. At the same time, food grains were also supplied to many countries in need. The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis," he said. "Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali, participated in the Food and Energy Security Session at the 17th G20 Leaders Summit. "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" after his official plane landed in Indonesia. After arriving at the venue, Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed PM Modi at the venue, which kickstarted on Tuesday.

