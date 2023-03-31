At UNSC, India Chalks Out 6-point Plan On 'Silencing The Guns In Africa'

In a bid to support African efforts in Silencing the Guns by the end of 2030, the India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, chalked out a six-point plan at the UN Security Council. Notably, 'Silencing the Guns in Africa' agenda is the flaghsip agenda of Africa Union's Agenda 2063, that aims to put end on all conflicts and wars and prevent genocide.

Before presenting her six-point action plan, Kamboj mentioned that several countries in Africa, particularly in the Sahel, Central Africa and the Horn of Africa, continue to be conflict-ridden by factors that are driven by chronic political instability, ethnic divisions, and exploitation by terrorist and armed groups.

She also congratulated the delegation of Mozambique for a very successful presidency. Kamboj went on to call out partner nations to come together in support of African efforts in silencing the guns by the end of this decade.

Six-point plan on 'Silencing the Guns'

In her first point, she highlighted that inclusive politics, well-established governance structures, and a decentralised administration are critical elements for a nation that has been ravaged by colonial rule lasting centuries. She also mentioned that it could be a long and complex process.

Kamboj tabled her second point, and mentioned that there is a need to acknowledge and accept African leadership and African-driven solutions to Africa's problems. She went on to mention that deep understanding of conflicts in Africa is crucial for resolving conflicts and achieving lasting peace.

The third point highlighted that UNSC needs to fully leverage the comparative advantage of Africa's regional and sub-regional organizations to put end on prolonged conflicts. She stressed on partnership between United Nations and the African Union and sub-regional organizations for positive results.

In her fourth point, she said, "Terrorism needs to be contained given that this is the biggest security threat in Africa." She added that strengthening of the capacities of national, regional and sub-regional responses to terrorism in Africa is important. It can be achieved by capacity building, training equipment and sustainable financial support to the nation.

Kamboj in her fifth point, said that Africa's peacebuilding efforts should be strengthened in a bid to stop terror activities and conflicts. She went on to mention that international financial institutions should eliminate barriers in financing African economy as it will held the nation in achieving development goals enshrined in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063.

Lastly, the sixth point focused on giving Africa a permanent representation in its decision-making. She said, "In every debate on such issues pertaining to Africa in the United Nations Security Council, India has consistently called for ensuring that Africa's aspirations. The council needs to move way beyond mere lip service to Africa's core concerns." While signing off her speech, she said that Indian will continue to extend its support to Africa in their quest for sustainable peace.