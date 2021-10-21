Bangladesh Violence: ISKCON To Carry Out Global Protests On October 23, Demands Justice

After a series of violent incidents and attacks on Hindu temples and minorities in Bangladesh, ISKCON has decided to go on a global protest against such atrocities on October 23, Saturday. Confirming the same, ISKCON in charge and spokesperson Radharamn Das said that the protest will be carried out in a peaceful manner across 150 countries on Saturday. Also, prayers will be held as a part of the protest.

Speaking on the same, he said that ISKCON has planned to carry out a worldwide day-long protest as harassment and killings of Hindus still continue in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the protest will be carried out across ISKCON's 850 temples across the globe at the same time.

Earlier, Das condemned the suspension of two Twitter handles of ISKCON. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he said that the "radical Islamists" have killed the voices of the people of Bangladesh further hitting out at the microblogging website for killing their voice.

They killed our devotees.@Twitter killed our voice pic.twitter.com/iBSoGpOA1r — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) October 20, 2021

His remarks came after the official accounts of ISKCON Bangladesh and Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council were suspended from Twitter. Demanding an answer from Twitter, ISKCON has also sought clarification regarding the same.

Global bodies speak on Bangladesh violence

Meanwhile, several global bodies have also come forward to speak against the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh. Recently, ISKCON reached out to the United Nations demanding a strong response from UN Chief Antonio Guterres. Responding to them, the organisation's Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo condemned the barbaric incidents and demanded the protection of minorities.

She also sought an impartial investigation in the matter. Taking to Twitter, Seppo called upon the Bangladesh government for stopping such activities.

Apart from that, ISKCON has also received continuous reactions and support from across the world as Hindus continue to protest in different countries. Statements from several US officials were also received further condemning the violence followed by a statement from the Hindu Council of Australia. The US State Department also issued a statement condemning the recent attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh in the last few days. It said,

"We condemn the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. Our thoughts are with the Hindu community as we urge authorities to investigate fully. Freedom of religion or belief is a human right."

Image: AP/PTI